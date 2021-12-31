Lincoln National Corp Sells 7,097 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,097 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $3,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDIS. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $369,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDIS opened at $88.50 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 1-year low of $68.42 and a 1-year high of $93.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.52 and its 200 day moving average is $84.07.

