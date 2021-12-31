Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Shares Gap Down to $152.73

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $152.73, but opened at $149.17. Lindsay shares last traded at $149.17, with a volume of 15 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.38.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $153.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.88 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.11%.

In other news, Director Michael Nahl sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $130,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Lindsay in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Lindsay by 28.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Lindsay by 17.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Lindsay by 586.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Lindsay by 84.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lindsay Company Profile (NYSE:LNN)

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

