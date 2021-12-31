LiteCoin Ultra (LTCU) Price Hits $0.0024 on Top Exchanges

LiteCoin Ultra (CURRENCY:LTCU) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One LiteCoin Ultra coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LiteCoin Ultra has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. LiteCoin Ultra has a market cap of $2,429.47 and $11.00 worth of LiteCoin Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LiteCoin Ultra Coin Profile

LTCU is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. LiteCoin Ultra’s total supply is 8,531,300 coins and its circulating supply is 1,031,300 coins. LiteCoin Ultra’s official website is www.litecoinultra.com . LiteCoin Ultra’s official Twitter account is @litecoinultra and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LiteCoin Ultra is /r/LitecoinUltraCurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteCoin Ultra is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt Algorithm. “

LiteCoin Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteCoin Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteCoin Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiteCoin Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

