LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Sold by Newport Trust Co

Newport Trust Co cut its holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 843,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,227 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co owned 1.24% of LiveRamp worth $39,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 16.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 55.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 186.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in LiveRamp during the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 5.0% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $208,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE RAMP opened at $49.07 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $87.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.22 and a beta of 1.17.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $127.29 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on LiveRamp from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on LiveRamp from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

