LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) Trading Up 17.6%

LiveWorld, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVWD) shares were up 17.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 31,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The company has a market cap of $8.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.12.

Get LiveWorld alerts:

LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.69 million for the quarter.

LiveWorld, Inc engages in the provision of software and services solutions. It offers conversation management SaaS platforms; management for the pharma industry, moderation, and engagement services; customer services, social analytics, strategy, and media. The company was founded by Peter H. Friedman and Jenna Woodul on April 10, 1996 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for LiveWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.