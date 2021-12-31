loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Shares Gap Down to $4.75

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.75, but opened at $4.63. loanDepot shares last traded at $4.69, with a volume of 1,177 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on loanDepot from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on loanDepot from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, loanDepot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.11.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. loanDepot had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 64.38%. The company had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that loanDepot, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $356,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh bought 216,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,379,837.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 954,755 shares of company stock worth $6,504,255.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot Company Profile (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

