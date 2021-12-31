Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Brokerages predict that Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) will report $1.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Logitech International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.57 billion and the lowest is $1.45 billion. Logitech International posted sales of $1.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full-year sales of $5.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.22 billion to $5.46 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.33 billion to $5.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. FMR LLC raised its stake in Logitech International by 2.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Logitech International by 7.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 72.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 81.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 237,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,764,000 after purchasing an additional 106,420 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 22.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 13,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $84.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.86. Logitech International has a 1-year low of $76.70 and a 1-year high of $140.17.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

