LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Sets New 52-Week High at $283.20

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 283.20 ($3.81) and last traded at GBX 282.80 ($3.80), with a volume of 389526 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 277 ($3.72).

LMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.83) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 255 ($3.43) to GBX 283 ($3.80) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 300 ($4.03) to GBX 305 ($4.10) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 270 ($3.63) to GBX 280 ($3.76) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 272.57 ($3.66).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 270.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 255.39. The company has a market cap of £2.78 billion and a PE ratio of 6.09.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be issued a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 0.82%. LondonMetric Property’s payout ratio is 0.19%.

In other LondonMetric Property news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 400,000 shares of LondonMetric Property stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 271 ($3.64), for a total value of £1,084,000 ($1,457,185.11).

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

