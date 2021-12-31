Loopring [NEO] Price Tops $0.0141 on Exchanges (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 31st. Loopring [NEO] has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring [NEO] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, DragonEX, Switcheo Network and IDAX. Over the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00057400 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,635.91 or 0.07907167 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,227.90 or 1.00533820 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.56 or 0.00072991 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00052393 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007932 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Coin Profile

Loopring [NEO] launched on April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Switcheo Network, CoinMex, DragonEX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

