Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.51

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.51 and last traded at $3.53, with a volume of 93908 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America downgraded Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. BTIG Research downgraded Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lordstown Motors has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $8.50.
The stock has a market capitalization of $674.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average of $6.35.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 359.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,289,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,687,000 after buying an additional 6,486,251 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 3,934.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,630,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,091,000 after buying an additional 2,565,114 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 20.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,073,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,415,000 after buying an additional 1,679,488 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 108.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,972,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,810,000 after buying an additional 1,026,558 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 484.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,099,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,166,000 after buying an additional 911,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.
Lordstown Motors Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIDE)
Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.
Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?
Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.