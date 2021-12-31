Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.51

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.51 and last traded at $3.53, with a volume of 93908 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America downgraded Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. BTIG Research downgraded Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lordstown Motors has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $8.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $674.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average of $6.35.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. As a group, analysts expect that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 359.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,289,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,687,000 after buying an additional 6,486,251 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 3,934.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,630,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,091,000 after buying an additional 2,565,114 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 20.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,073,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,415,000 after buying an additional 1,679,488 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 108.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,972,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,810,000 after buying an additional 1,026,558 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 484.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,099,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,166,000 after buying an additional 911,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

