Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Holdings Decreased by Pecaut & CO.

Pecaut & CO. lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,410 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 3.2% of Pecaut & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,736,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Burney Co. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,658,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 2,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $256.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.84 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.08.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

