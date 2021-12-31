LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $703,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,072,000 after acquiring an additional 9,541 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $161.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.90. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.90 and a fifty-two week high of $176.96.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.57%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 17,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.97, for a total value of $2,840,159.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $282,871.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,065 shares of company stock valued at $6,822,244 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on LPLA shares. Truist started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.30.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.