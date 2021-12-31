LSV Asset Management Acquires 27,500 Shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

LSV Asset Management increased its position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 433,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.61% of Weis Markets worth $22,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMK. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 47.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 463,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,954,000 after acquiring an additional 149,464 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 24.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,037,000 after acquiring an additional 57,039 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 176.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after acquiring an additional 55,972 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,661,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,848,000 after acquiring an additional 50,689 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 22.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 261,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,486,000 after acquiring an additional 48,230 shares during the period. 39.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michael T. Lockard purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $183,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMK opened at $66.85 on Friday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $67.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.64 and a 200 day moving average of $57.03.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Weis Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Weis Markets’s payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

