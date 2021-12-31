LSV Asset Management Decreases Stock Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,999,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 537,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.49% of Southwestern Energy worth $27,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 34,263 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 138,782 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 188,351 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 72,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWN. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. US Capital Advisors lowered Southwestern Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.44 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.19.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average of $4.98. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.97 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 55.08% and a positive return on equity of 324.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

