LSV Asset Management Lowers Holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,327,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64,047 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.93% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $24,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 36.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 13.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

ABR opened at $18.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.40. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 33.04 and a current ratio of 33.04.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 78.75%. The firm had revenue of $69.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 60.76%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABR shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other news, Director William C. Green acquired 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.13 per share, with a total value of $44,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

