LSV Asset Management Lowers Holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 384,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.40% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $16,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHN. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 284.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 4,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $234,983.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 7,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $402,341.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $52.15 on Friday. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.72 and a 52 week high of $59.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.49.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 23.38%. The business had revenue of $845.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 24th.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

