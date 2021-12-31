LSV Asset Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX)

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,082,281 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,328 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.73% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A worth $18,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 316,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 12,858 shares during the period. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLX opened at $16.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.75. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a 1 year low of $14.30 and a 1 year high of $19.33. The stock has a market cap of $659.85 million, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.34.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $26.83 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.11%.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

