LSV Asset Management Sells 440,554 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) by 81.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440,554 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.19% of Concentrix worth $17,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXC. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the third quarter worth $6,217,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth $195,221,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth $7,410,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth $9,769,000. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Shares of Concentrix stock opened at $179.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.49 and its 200-day moving average is $170.62. Concentrix Co. has a one year low of $96.44 and a one year high of $191.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNXC. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

In related news, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.69, for a total transaction of $548,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.49, for a total value of $842,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $2,278,620 in the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Concentrix Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.