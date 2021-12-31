Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.29.

LVLU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

LVLU opened at $10.62 on Friday. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $15.09.

Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. On average, research analysts expect that Lulus Fashion Lounge will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lulus Fashion Lounge

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.

