LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) Shares Up 2.3%

LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX) shares shot up 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.18 and last traded at $8.85. 12,863 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 311,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.65.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LMDX. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of LumiraDx in a report on Friday, November 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on LumiraDx in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on LumiraDx in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.20.

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $109.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.84 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that LumiraDx Limited will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in LumiraDx in the third quarter valued at about $317,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in LumiraDx in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LumiraDx in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in LumiraDx in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in LumiraDx in the third quarter valued at about $29,000.

LumiraDx Limited is a point of care diagnostics company. Its testing solutions are being deployed by governments and leading healthcare institutions across laboratories, urgent care, physician offices, pharmacies, schools and workplaces to screen, diagnose, and monitor wellness as well as disease. LumiraDx Limited, formerly known as CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in BOSTON.

