Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.35

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) declared a dividend on Friday, December 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.3538 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNEGY opened at $36.29 on Friday. Lundin Energy AB has a 1 year low of $25.79 and a 1 year high of $41.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.04.

LNEGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Pareto Securities lowered Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HSBC lowered Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lundin Energy AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

