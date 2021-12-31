Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 100.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,922 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,461 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Lyft were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lyft by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,626,991 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,368,480,000 after purchasing an additional 644,051 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 10.3% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,148,228 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $432,324,000 after acquiring an additional 669,481 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 174.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,104,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $369,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881,438 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 7.9% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,201,931 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $254,133,000 after acquiring an additional 308,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 20.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,085,311 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $247,080,000 after acquiring an additional 704,081 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $151,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 4,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $197,403.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,936 shares of company stock worth $1,267,179 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $43.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.25 and a 1 year high of $68.28. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $864.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.24 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 68.30% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lyft from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group raised Lyft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lyft from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Lyft from $84.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Lyft from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.76.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

