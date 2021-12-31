LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $29,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 164,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,902,000 after buying an additional 26,246 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,747 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.5% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,089,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $112,121,000 after purchasing an additional 63,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.71.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.11. 2,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,306. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.37 and a 200-day moving average of $96.22. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $84.06 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.47.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

