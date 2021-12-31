Macy’s (NYSE:M) Shares Up 3.7%

Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) shot up 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.06 and last traded at $27.01. 399,766 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 18,267,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.05.

Several research firms recently commented on M. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.37 and its 200-day moving average is $23.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Macy’s’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

In other Macy’s news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $76,272.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of M. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Macy’s by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Macy’s by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Macy’s by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Macy’s by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

About Macy's

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

