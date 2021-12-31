Madre Armelle De Sells 5,625 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.75, for a total transaction of $1,027,968.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, December 6th, Madre Armelle De sold 1,141 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $182,126.42.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Madre Armelle De sold 1,585 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.55, for a total transaction of $262,396.75.

On Friday, November 26th, Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.50, for a total transaction of $1,020,937.50.

On Monday, October 25th, Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total transaction of $913,162.50.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $178.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.59. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The firm has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,277.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Datadog by 88.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 467.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 59.6% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Datadog by 41.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Datadog by 26.0% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 58.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on DDOG shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $173.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.67.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

