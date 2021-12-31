MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target Cut to C$27.00

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$31.00 to C$27.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$21.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MAG Silver to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$28.08.

Shares of MAG stock opened at C$19.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 372.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 42.68 and a current ratio of 43.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.25. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of C$17.88 and a 52 week high of C$31.21.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 30,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.09, for a total value of C$583,304.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,722 shares in the company, valued at C$319,228.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

