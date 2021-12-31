Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$9.90. Magellan Aerospace shares last traded at C$9.75, with a volume of 19,877 shares changing hands.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Magellan Aerospace from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$571.52 million and a PE ratio of -31.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.28.

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$166.43 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Magellan Aerospace Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Magellan Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is -134.19%.

Magellan Aerospace Company Profile (TSE:MAL)

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells aero engine, and aero structure assemblies and components for the aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers aero engine products, such as engine frames, compressor and fan cases, turbine cases, shafts, rotor spools, discs and blisks, and gearbox housings; and combustion liners and cases, exhaust frames and systems, engine bypass ducts and frames, acoustically treated exhaust systems, and fan cowl doors, as well as repair and overhaul services.

