Magna Terra Minerals (CVE:MTT) Stock Price Up 4%

Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (CVE:MTT) rose 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 40,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 64,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.14. The firm has a market cap of C$7.70 million and a PE ratio of -32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

About Magna Terra Minerals (CVE:MTT)

Magna Terra Minerals Inc, a gold/silver focused precious metals exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada and Argentina. The company owns 100% interests in three regional-scale gold projects in Atlantic Canada, including the Cape Spencer and Hawkins Love Projects in New Brunswick, and the Great Northern and Viking Projects in Newfoundland and Labrador.

