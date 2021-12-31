Maple Price Hits $17.91 on Top Exchanges (MPL)

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Maple has a market cap of $55.62 million and approximately $656,850.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Maple has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar. One Maple coin can currently be bought for approximately $17.91 or 0.00037294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005502 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00042408 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007067 BTC.

Maple Coin Profile

Maple (MPL) is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,105,132 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Maple Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maple should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

