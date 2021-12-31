Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd Buys Shares of 132,025 DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 132,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,195,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd owned 0.14% of DexCom at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 42.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,591,000 after buying an additional 542,070 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,443,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,009,000. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,324,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,817,964,000 after purchasing an additional 287,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,748,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $744,433,000 after buying an additional 252,773 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $515.00 to $618.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.44.

In related news, EVP Chad Patterson sold 141 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.54, for a total transaction of $76,921.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.91, for a total transaction of $143,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,561 shares of company stock worth $11,969,788 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM stock traded up $5.91 on Friday, hitting $541.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $585.23 and its 200-day moving average is $528.77. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.45 and a fifty-two week high of $659.45. The company has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a PE ratio of 103.50 and a beta of 0.80.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. DexCom’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.