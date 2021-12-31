Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd Invests $234.74 Million in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,221,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,743,000. Texas Instruments comprises about 2.8% of Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Texas Instruments at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,889,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,131,966,000 after purchasing an additional 503,923 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,023,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,504,267,000 after acquiring an additional 622,544 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,698,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,203,239,000 after acquiring an additional 718,898 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,517,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,176,359,000 after purchasing an additional 711,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,276,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,360,750,000 after purchasing an additional 862,072 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN opened at $189.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.33 and a 200-day moving average of $191.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $160.76 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.74.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.