Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd Makes New $95.64 Million Investment in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 622,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $95,635,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 149.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,735 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 21.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,514 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 8.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Baidu by 58.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the second quarter valued at $339,000. 45.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ BIDU opened at $150.80 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.14 and a 1-year high of $354.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.33.
Baidu Company Profile
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.
Featured Story: Options Trading
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).
Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.