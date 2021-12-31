Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd Makes New $95.64 Million Investment in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 622,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $95,635,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 149.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,735 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 21.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,514 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 8.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Baidu by 58.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the second quarter valued at $339,000. 45.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $150.80 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.14 and a 1-year high of $354.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.33.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BIDU. Barclays assumed coverage on Baidu in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Baidu from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Baidu in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.12.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

