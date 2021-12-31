Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd Purchases New Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 456,462 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,490,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCI. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 270.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Desjardins downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Shares of RCI stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $47.14. The stock had a trading volume of 179,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,155. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.49. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.18 and a 12 month high of $53.90.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 18.12%. Rogers Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.4059 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

