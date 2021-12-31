Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd Purchases Shares of 3,200,052 Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,200,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $118,105,000. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for approximately 1.4% of Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd owned approximately 0.27% of Canadian Natural Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 36,406.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 120,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120,504 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $42.06 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $44.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.4731 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 46.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNQ shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.66.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

