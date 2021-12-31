Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd Takes $58.60 Million Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 949,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,595,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RBA. Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter valued at about $28,377,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 12.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,063,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,857,000 after buying an additional 460,892 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 16.7% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,704,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,211,000 after buying an additional 243,487 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 12.2% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,778,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,275,000 after buying an additional 193,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 32.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 633,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,556,000 after buying an additional 154,413 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $106,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $121,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Shares of NYSE RBA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.24. 607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,477. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a twelve month low of $50.61 and a twelve month high of $76.18.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.36%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

