Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto Sells 83,333 Shares of Stock

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $3,084,987.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of MARA stock opened at $34.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.29. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $83.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -63.68 and a beta of 4.73.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $51.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.05 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 9,614 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,065,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 1,782.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,625 shares during the period. Bronson Point Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,333,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 9,911 shares during the period. 40.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.