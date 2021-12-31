Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto Sells 83,333 Shares of Stock

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $3,084,987.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of MARA stock opened at $34.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.29. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $83.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -63.68 and a beta of 4.73.
Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $51.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.05 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 9,614 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,065,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 1,782.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,625 shares during the period. Bronson Point Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,333,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 9,911 shares during the period. 40.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Marathon Digital Company Profile
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.