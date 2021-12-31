MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) CFO Michael H. Mclamb Sells 4,690 Shares

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $277,085.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

HZO stock opened at $58.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.29. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.70. MarineMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.14 and a twelve month high of $70.89.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $462.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.36 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HZO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley increased their price objective on MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarineMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 129.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

