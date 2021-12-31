McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,616 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Amundi acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $308,244,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in McDonald’s by 21.3% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,733,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,503 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in McDonald’s by 164.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,843,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $451,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,491 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 15.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,988,060 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $921,202,000 after purchasing an additional 544,711 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 24.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,740,663 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $633,065,000 after acquiring an additional 533,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock opened at $267.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $199.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $255.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.40. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $269.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Edward Jones downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.45.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

