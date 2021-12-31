McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 15.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,795 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Amundi acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $308,244,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,733,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,503 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,843,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $451,002,000 after buying an additional 1,147,491 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,988,060 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $921,202,000 after buying an additional 544,711 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,740,663 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $633,065,000 after purchasing an additional 533,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. BTIG Research raised their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.45.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $267.21 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $269.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $255.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

