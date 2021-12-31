McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “McGrath RentCorp is comprised of three business segments: Mobile Modular Management Corporation, their modular building rental group, RenTelco, their electronic test equipment rental group, and Enviroplex, their majority-owned subsidiary classroom manufacturing business. MMMC rents and sells modular buildings and accessories to fulfill customers’ space needs. These units are used as temporary offices adjacent to existing facilities, and are used as sales offices, construction field offices, classrooms, health care clinics, child care facilities and for a variety of other purposes. “

Shares of MGRC stock opened at $79.28 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.88. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.85. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $64.58 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.20). McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $173.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in McGrath RentCorp by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

