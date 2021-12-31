mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.39

Shares of mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.39 and traded as low as C$5.20. mdf commerce shares last traded at C$5.41, with a volume of 108,769 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares reduced their target price on mdf commerce from C$13.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Desjardins downgraded mdf commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of mdf commerce in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.63.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of C$242.28 million and a P/E ratio of -8.97.

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$25.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$27.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that mdf commerce inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

mdf commerce Company Profile (TSE:MDF)

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

