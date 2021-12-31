Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 148,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,696 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,493,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,698,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,445 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,732,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,622,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481,143 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 6.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,539,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,466 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,939,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,082,000 after acquiring an additional 902,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 9.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,085,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,610,000 after acquiring an additional 820,445 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPW stock opened at $23.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $23.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.52.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 38.08%. The business had revenue of $390.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.67%.

MPW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

