MediShares (MDS) Trading Down 10.5% Over Last Week

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. One MediShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MediShares has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $97,618.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MediShares has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MediShares

MediShares (CRYPTO:MDS) is a coin. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares . MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

Buying and Selling MediShares

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

