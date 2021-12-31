Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,910 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,080 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 10,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 404,939 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $50,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. increased its position in Medtronic by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 34,058 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,496,000. 79.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Medtronic from $138.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.52.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDT traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.74. 32,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,901,277. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.00. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The stock has a market cap of $140.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.62%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.