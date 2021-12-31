Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mercer International Inc. owns and operates a diverse pulp and paper business in the southern German states of Saxony and Thuringia, in the former East Germany. The Company operates it’s pulp business primarily through its subsidiaries, Spezialpapierfabrik Blankenstein GmbH and Zellstof-und Papierfabrik Rosenthal GmbH & Co. KG , and conducts its paper business through another subsidiary, Dresden Papier GmbH. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MERC. Royal Bank of Canada cut Mercer International from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Mercer International from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised Mercer International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James set a $15.00 price target on Mercer International and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Shares of NASDAQ MERC opened at $11.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Mercer International has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average of $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $781.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.73.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Mercer International had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $469.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mercer International will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

In other Mercer International news, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg purchased 62,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.34 per share, with a total value of $649,972.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg purchased 37,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $388,855.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,100 shares of company stock valued at $197,195 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 546,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after buying an additional 82,720 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 423,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after buying an additional 27,544 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after buying an additional 11,624 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after buying an additional 12,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 8,785 shares in the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

