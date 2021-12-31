Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lessened its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,091 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 69,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $572,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,201,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 167,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,992,000 after acquiring an additional 25,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.65.

NYSE MRK opened at $76.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.77. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $194.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.53%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $2,149,731.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 135,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $11,856,061.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

