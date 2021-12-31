Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF (SNUG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on January 5th

Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF (NASDAQ:SNUG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.214 per share on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

SNUG traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,972. Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $26.71 and a 12 month high of $28.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.09.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.