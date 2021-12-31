Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $33.00

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.00 and last traded at $32.98, with a volume of 545 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.29.

MRUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Merus from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Merus from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Merus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Merus from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Merus from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.55 and its 200-day moving average is $24.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.14. Merus had a negative net margin of 185.10% and a negative return on equity of 39.37%. The business had revenue of $13.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.53 million. On average, analysts expect that Merus will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Merus news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 985,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $27,129,355.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Merus by 134.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,009,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876,971 shares during the last quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Merus by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC now owns 941,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,723,000 after acquiring an additional 241,069 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Merus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,799,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merus by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 556,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,244,000 after acquiring an additional 236,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Merus by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after acquiring an additional 11,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

