MetaHash Reaches Market Cap of $22.72 Million (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 31st. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. #MetaHash has a total market capitalization of $22.72 million and approximately $765,065.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get #MetaHash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00057686 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,636.17 or 0.07908359 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,324.35 or 1.00751583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00073260 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00052491 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007938 BTC.

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash was first traded on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,164,557,129 coins and its circulating supply is 2,994,206,278 coins. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for #MetaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for #MetaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.