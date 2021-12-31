Metal 24-Hour Volume Tops $8.17 Million (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One Metal coin can now be purchased for $2.08 or 0.00004395 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metal has a total market cap of $138.57 million and $8.17 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metal has traded down 10.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.62 or 0.00362453 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005381 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00042492 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Metal Coin Profile

Metal is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Buying and Selling Metal

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars.

